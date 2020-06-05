Corbin Recreation Facility to reopen June 15 with new policies and procedures











Corbin city officials have announced plans to reopen the Corbin Recreation Center beginning June 15.

The facility will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The facility will be available to be used by appointment and capacity will be will limited to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Six people will be permitted in the weight room at a given time. Five people will be permitted in the cable room. Eight people will be permitted in the cardio room. The walking track will be limited to 29 people.

“In order to enable social distancing every other cardio machine will be blocked off,” officials noted.

All visitors will be responsible for cleaning machines and free weights after each use. Cleaning wipes and spay will be provided.

Members will be required to call the recreation center office to schedule a time slot. Scheduling will begin on June 11. Prescheduled visits will be limited to three per week.

“If you have scheduled your three visits per week and would like to schedule another visit you may call the day of to see if there are any openings,” officials stated.

Reservations will be cancelled if a members is 15 minutes late.

Memberships that expired between March 13 and June 15 will receive an extension for the time that was lost.

A number of amenities will continue to be closed including:

water fountains

bleachers

vending machines

lockers

shelters

outdoor basketball

playgrounds

Miller Park Baseball Fields.

All visitors are required to wear a mask upon entering the facility. While the mask may be removed to exercise, it must be worn again while exiting.

All visitors must use hand sanitizer upon entering, having their temperature taken, and must practice social distancing.

Officials said no decision has yet been made on whether the pool will open in 2020.

The skate park will reopen effective June 8.

It will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Capacity will be limited to 10 people.

More information is available by calling the recreation center at 528-6657.