Corbin rallies to defeat Whitley County for 50th District Baseball Championship











The Corbin Redhounds came back from an early 6-4 deficit to defeat Whitley County 12-8 for the 50th District Baseball Championship Tuesday night.

Down 8-6 going into the top of the seventh inning with a runner on second and two outs, Kade Elam belted a 1-0 pitch to left field for a home run to tie the game.

Corbin rallied in the eighth inning for four runs to take a 12-8 lead.

Whitley County got a pair of doubles in its half of the eighth to cut the lead to 12-9, but Elam got the final two outs to secure the win.

Both teams will advance to the 13th Region Tournament, which is scheduled to begin Saturday at Jackson County.

Earlier Tuesday, the Corbin Lady Redhounds lost 9-5 to South Laurel in the 50th District Softball Championship.

South Laurel led 8-3 after three innings and added an insurance run in the fifth.

Corbin rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, but could not close the gap any further.

Both teams will advance to the 13th Region Softball Tournament scheduled to begin Saturday at Harlan County.