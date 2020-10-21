Corbin races to start next July
Horse racing will be happening for the new Keeneland track at Corbin before the facility is even completed.
During a meeting of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Tuesday, race dates for Corbin were approved to be held in July. The races will be held at The Red Mile in Lexington. The dates approved are July 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23 and 24.
According to Keeneland Vice President and COO Vince Gabbard, an agreement is in place for The Red Mile track to open early to hold Corbin’s races until the new facility off the Corbin bypass is completed.
The Corbin track got its greenlight with Tuesday’s decision, following over five years of delays in progress. Construction is expected to begin early 2021 and will take about 18 months to complete.