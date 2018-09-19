Corbin Public Library’s ‘Girls Who Code’ draws 12 participants













The first week of the Corbin Public Library’s “Girls Who Code,” drew 12 participants Monday afternoon.

The 15-week course, which will be held on Mondays, is designed to teach girls the basics of computer coding while giving them the opportunity to make friends and explore career opportunities in the tech community.

“I’m hoping to show them that they have this ability and they can do anything they put their minds to,” said Kayla Chadwell, who will be leading the class.

Among the participants in the early class for grades 3-5, was Summer Long.

“It was fun,” Long said adding that she would definitely return.

Chadwell, who teaches 5th grade at the Corbin School of Innovation, said it is not too late to participate.

Two sessions will be held.

Girls in grades 3-5 will meet beginning at 4:30 p.m. Girls in grades 6-12 will meet beginning at 5:45 p.m.

The classes are free and all materials and computers are provided.

“They can just show up,” Chadwell said of anyone who would like to participate.

More information is available online at www.corbinkylibrary.org or by calling the library at 528-6366.