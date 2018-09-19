Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin Public Library’s ‘Girls Who Code’ draws 12 participants

Posted On 19 Sep 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

The first week of the Corbin Public Library’s “Girls Who Code,” drew 12 participants Monday afternoon.

The 15-week course, which will be held on Mondays, is designed to teach girls the basics of computer coding while giving them the opportunity to make friends and explore career opportunities in the tech community.

“I’m hoping to show them that they have this ability and they can do anything they put their minds to,” said Kayla Chadwell, who will be leading the class.

Among the participants in the early class for grades 3-5, was Summer Long.

“It was fun,” Long said adding that she would definitely return.

Chadwell, who teaches 5th grade at the Corbin School of Innovation, said it is not too late to participate.

Two sessions will be held.

Girls in grades 3-5 will meet beginning at 4:30 p.m. Girls in grades 6-12 will meet beginning at 5:45 p.m.

The classes are free and all materials and computers are provided.

“They can just show up,” Chadwell said of anyone who would like to participate.

More information is available online at www.corbinkylibrary.org or by calling the library at 528-6366.

Related Posts

0

Corbin Library’s ‘Girls Who Code’ class begins Monday

Posted On 07 Sep 2018
, By
0

Corbin Library hosting cooking night for teens Friday

Posted On 18 Jul 2018
, By
0

Corbin Library holding mammoth book sale to prepare for renovations

Posted On 18 Jul 2018
, By
0

‘Libraries Rock’ summer reading program starts June 7

Posted On 30 May 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal