Corbin Public Library waiving fines on overdue materials













The Corbin Public Library is offering a pardon to patrons who return their overdue items.

On each Friday in October, patrons may return the items without being subject to the accrued fines associated with them.

Fines are 10 cents per day on books and audios and $1 per day on movies.

“We are trying some different things to see what works better,” said Deputy Library Director Joe White.

The library is open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday.