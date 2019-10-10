Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin Public Library offering ‘Adulting 101’ classes

Posted On 10 Oct 2019
As teens near adulthood there are a number of things they need to know to make their way through life that they may not realize.

With that in mind, the Corbin Public Library is beginning a series of programs called Adulting 101 that will cover aspect of life such as banking, cooking, car maintenance, household chores, and even applying for a job.

“There are things that you just don’t think about until you get out in the world and realize you don’t know,” said Teri Stephens, Service Coordinator at the library.

The library will host the first program at 5 p.m. on October 17 focusing on the ins and outs of banking.

Stephens said Hometown Bank officials agreed to partner with the library to discuss the various aspects of the banking world including: Debit versus credit cards, checking and savings accounts, the items needed to open a new checking account, applying for a loan or mortgage, and how to build a credit score.

“We just want them to have the information,” Stephens said.

The classes are free and will be open to ages 11 to 18.

Stephens said library officials had heard about other libraries doing similar programs and decided it would be a great thing to bring to the Corbin Library.

Stephens said the car maintenance will focus on how to check the air in the tires, how to check the oil and where to put it.

In the household class, teens will learn about cooking, how to sort laundry, wash and dry it, and how to sew on a button.

When it comes to applying for a job, students will learn how to put together a resume and cover letter, and some things to do and not do during a job interview.

“We know there will be five classes in the series,” Stephens said adding that library officials would be open to extending it if someone from the community has a suggestion on a topic and/or is willing to teach a topic.

More information about the program is available at the library website, www.corbinkylibrary.org, or by calling the library at 528-6366.

 

 

