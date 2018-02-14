Corbin Public Library may serve as site of census worker training













The Corbin Public Library Board will have one and possibly two new members.

At Thursday regular board meeting, the members voted on secret ballots to make recommendations to the Corbin City Commission on two members.

The seats belong to Brenda Jones and Thelma “Frankie” Sasser.

While Jones was listed on the ballot for her seat, board members noted that Sasser was not seeking another term.

“She cited health concerns,” said Library Director Donna Chadwell.

The results of the vote will be forwarded onto Mayor Willard McBurney who will make the recommendations to the city commission.

Chadwell also announced to the board that the library’s new website, which was designed and is being maintained by Assistant Director Joe White, is up and running.

Chadwell credited White for the cleaner look of the site, which may be found at www.corbinkylibrary.com.

Chadwell added that instead of making changes over the course of several days, having White responsible for the site means that changes may be made in a matter of minutes.

That includes removing programs and events to keep the site fresh.

“I’m excited about it,” Chadwell said.

The board members agreed that an updated website was something the library desperately needed.

Chadwell said library staff has been working to ensure that more of the books and other materials donated to the library are added to the library’s collection.

“That is a conversation we are having,” Chadwell said. “We received a lot of donations at the end of the year and I have asked the staff to go through them thoroughly to determine what items may be put on the shelves.”

White also spoke to the board concerning the potential for the library to serve as a training center for workers in the 2020 census.

The jobs associated with the training center could pay $16 per hour for entry level and $20 for management level.

“Joe told them that when they start looking for places, we are willing to serve as one,” Chadwell said. “We think that will be a great opportunity for the people in our area.”