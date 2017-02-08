By Dean Manning

The Corbin Public Library is hosting its annual “Fancy Nancy Tea Party” Saturday.

The event will feature story time with special guest children’s author, Tonya Moreland.

Circulation Clerk Cassandra Estep said Moreland has written two books, “When Am I Beautiful, and “Who Will I Marry?”

Estep said the event will also feature a photo booth and a chance to meet “Elsa” from Disney’s “Frozen.”

“We will also have a nail and hair salon area where girls can get their nails painted and a new hairdo,” Estep said.

Admission is free, but space is limited so pre-registration is required.

There will be two groups. The first will begin at 11 a.m. and the second at 12:30.

“While the first group is having tea time, the second group can have their picture taken in the photo booth and meet Elsa,” Estep said.

More information is available by contacting the library at 528-6366.