Corbin Public Library, Friends of the Corbin Library hosting ‘Downton Abbey” themed fundraiser











Fans of the hit TV series “Downton Abbey” are eagerly awaiting the release of the film that continues the story of the Crawley family and their servants that call the English manor home in the 1920’s.

The Corbin Public Library and the Friends of the Library have joined together to celebrate the movie’s release by hosting a preview party and private viewing on September 21.

“We are working to raise money to put the finishing touches on the new building,” said Diane Mitchell with the Friends of the Library.

The event is scheduled to begin at the library at 5:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and fun.

Guests are welcome and encouraged to come dressed in 1920’s attire befitting “Downton Abbey,” or as a character from the show. Both family members and servants are fair game to copy.

“The ‘Great Gatsby’ theme of the Silver Ball Gala event was very popular, so we thought we would play off of that,” Mitchell said.

Prizes for the best costume will be awarded.

“It will also be an opportunity to tour the new building. It won’t be finished yet, but it will give people an idea of what it will look like,” Mitchell said.

The event will adjourn to the Tri-County Cineplex for a special showing of the movie.

The original “Downton Abbey” series was shown on PBS’s “Masterpiece Theater.” It ran from 2010 to 2015, totaling 52 episodes. Reruns of the show are frequently broadcast on PBS stations.

The pilot episode began in 1912 just after the sinking of the Titanic. The last episode was set at New Year’s Eve 1925.

The movie picks up in 1927 and centers around a visit by King of England George V and Queen Mary.

I’m a big fan of ‘Downton Abbey, and I know a lot of others are as well,” Mitchell said.

However, Mitchell said the event is not strictly for fans of the show.

“It is a movie about these people and if you have been watching the series you will know more about them, but it’s about England in the 1920’s when the aristocracy owned big manor houses, and the servants lived downstairs. You see story lines from both upstairs and downstairs,” Mitchell explained.

“You will pick it up even if you haven’t followed the series,” she said.

Tickets to the event are $40 per person and may be purchased at the library, or from any library board member or friend of the library.

The ticket price also includes popcorn and a drink to enjoy during the movie.

For those who would like to help fund the project but are unable to attend the event, Mitchell said donations are welcome and encouraged.

As part of that effort, a replica of a Victorian era bathtub will soon be set up in the library with the goal of filling it with donations for the project.

Those outside the area who would like to help may mail donations to the library.

The library is a 501c3 organization, so donations are tax deductible.

Proceeds will be used to purchase the bathroom fixtures, and furnishings and equipment for the staff room.

More information is available on the Friends of the Corbin Public Library Facebook page, or by calling the library at 528-6366.