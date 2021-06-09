Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin preparing blighted property crack down

Posted On 09 Jun 2021
If your grass has not been mowed and is beginning to seed, you have a property on Main Street with broken windows, or you have immobile vehicles in your yard with weeds growing through them, now is your chance to rectify the situation before you may receive a citation from the Corbin Code Enforcement Board.

