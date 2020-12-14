Corbin Post Office may soon relocate











Corbin may soon be receiving a new post office but when and where it will be built are still unknown.

A letter to Mayor Suzie Razmus, which was dated Nov. 25, is displayed in the lobby of current post office. The letter expresses the intent of the post office to relocate because, “the current Corbin, KY location is no longer cost effective to conduct our ongoing operation.”

The letter further explains the Postal Service continues to experience a net loss as mail volume continues to decline. The Postal Service is self-sufficient and receives no tax dollars for its operating expenses.

“The relocation project will consist of procuring a suitable substitute location, preparing the new location for use as a post office and then transitioning the retail services to the new location,” according to the letter.

In a typical situation, the Postal Service would “set up a public meeting to discuss the potential relocation with the community.” Because of the pandemic, large gatherings are not permitted. In lieu of the public meeting, “The Postal Service will post the information required to be presented at the public meeting in the lobby of the current post office and mail a copy to all members of the community.”

Several members of the community, including the mayor, said they have not received a copy of the information.

The Postal Service has identified specific items that will be included in the information, such as specific needs the Postal Service faces, outline of the proposal to meet the need through relocation, solicit written input on the proposal, provide an address to which community and local officials may send written appeals of the tentative decision and comments on the proposal, explain the reasons for relocating, identify the site or area, or both, to which the Postal Service anticipates relocating the retail services and describe the anticipated size of the retail service facility for the relocated retail services, and anticipated services to be offered at the new location.

There will be a 30-day comment and appeal period following the posting, though it is unclear as to when the period begins and subsequently ends.

“I am hoping that he [David Wolff, Real Estate Specialist for USPS] will get a robust response to his inquiries that he is doing through the mail,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “I am hopeful that citizens will take advantage of the opportunities to have their voices heard.”

Comments and appeals can be mailed to:

ATTN: Corbin, KY, 40701-9998,

Main Office Relocation

United States Postal Service

P.O. Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103

After the conclusion of the 30-day period the Postal Service will consider the comments and appeals received that identify reasons why the Postal Service’s tentative decision and proposal is, or is not, the optimal solution for the identified need.

The Post Office is expected to move to a building of approximately 16,000 to 17,000 square feet with approximately 88 parking spaces within the city limits, according to the media advisory posted in the Post Office lobby.

While no decisions have been made, the search has begun for the new location.

“He [David Wolff, Real Estate Specialist for USPS] told me that he had come to town and looked at locations already, so I know that there are some potential possibilities out there, but I don’t know any more than that,” said Razmus.

The relocation is not expected to affect mail delivery, customer addresses or Post Office Boxes.

Though many of the details are still uncertain. Razmus said that she is excited for the new post office.

“[I am] really excited that we are finally going to get a new post office,” said Razmus. “We have needed one for a very long time.”