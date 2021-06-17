Corbin Police seeking public’s help to identify suspects who tried to pass counterfeit $100











Corbin Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two women who attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at five local businesses.

According to police, the suspects made the attempts within a short period of time on Wednesday.

Video surveillance of the individuals show the suspects exiting in a white Toyota Highlander SUV with a temporary license plate.

Video of the suspects was captured at several of the businesses and provided to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects, is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.