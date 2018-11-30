Corbin Police searching for occupants of vehicle that struck house on Gordon Street













Corbin Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving an SUV and a house.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at 612 Gordon Street near Blair Park at approximately 3:20 p.m. to a report that a vehicle had struck a house and the occupants had fled the scene.

“Witnesses said a male and a female hopped out of the vehicle and took off,” said Corbin Police Officer Estes Rhodes.

The Suzuki XL-7 had been traveling west on Gordon Street when it went off the road and struck another vehicle and then the front of the house, causing little to no damage.

It took out a tail light on the other vehicle and scraped the side of it,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said while nothing illegal was found inside the vehicle, the vehicle itself was illegal. The license tag was expired and there was no paperwork to indicate it was insured.

“They had taken a sticker from another vehicle and put it on the license plate to make it appear it was valid,” Rhodes said.

Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane as police and firefighters work to clear the scene.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the occupants is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122. Callers may remain anonymous.