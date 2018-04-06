Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin Police searching for man who robbed Whitaker Bank Friday

Posted On 06 Apr 2018
By :
Corbin Police are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a downtown Corbin bank Friday morning.

Chief Rusty Hedrick said the male subject walked into Whitaker Bank at the intersection of North Main and Monroe Street at approximately 11:25 a.m. and demanded money.

“He said he had a gun, but never showed one,” said Corbin Police Detective Coy Wilson adding that the robber made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The man then fled the scene and is believed to be on foot.

Bank employees described the robber as an older male, approximately 5’9: with gray hair down to his collar, a beard two to three inches long, wearing a baseball cap and a camouflage jacket.

“The cap possibly had the word legend or legends on it,”Hedrick said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

Callers may remain anonymous.

