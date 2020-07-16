Corbin Police searching for suspect who used bad checks to purchase items from W.D. Bryant











Corbin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly used bad checks to purchase approximately $3,000 worth of merchandise from W.D. Bryant Hardware.

Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the suspect seen on video leaving the store with a chainsaw and various other items over a number of days, has been identified as James Shelby of Corbin.

Wilson said the incidents occurred in late June and early July.

The suspect came into the store and purchased the items, but the checks that were used belonged to someone else and did not clear the bank when Bryant’s officials attempted to deposit them.

Wilson said Shelby will face charges of theft by deception. It has still not been determined exactly how much was taken.

“They are still looking through all of the copies of the checks to get a total,” Wilson said, noting there may be additional incidents that have not yet come to light.

Wilson said Shelby is familiar to Corbin Police for similar incidents in 2014 at Kroger.

Anyone with information concerning Shelby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

Officer William Stewart is continuing the investigation.