Corbin Police searching Barton Mill area for man who fled from traffic stop











Corbin Police are searching for a man in the Barton Mill area, whom they say fled from the scene of a traffic stop.

Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the unidentified male, along with a female passenger fled the scene off of Fifth Street Road.

Police captured the female, identified as Juanita, Elkins, 42, of London, a short time later.

“She won’t tell us his name,” Wilson said when asked about the male’s ID.

Officer William Stewart made the traffic stop at approximately 10:10 a.m. when the white Chevrolet Impala almost struck his cruiser, head on.

“Stewart said they were in the middle of the road,” Wilson said.

Stewart turned on the vehicle and conducted the traffic stop. A check on the vehicle’s license plate revealed that it belonged to a Toyota.

Wilson said further investigation revealed that the Impala had been reported stolen to Corbin Police.

The suspect is not believed to be armed. However, police are advising residents in the area to be cautious.