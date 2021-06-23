Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin Police search for woman who attempted to pass counterfeit bills

Posted On 23 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Corbin Police are continuing to search for two women, who reportedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at four local businesses last week.

Photo Submitted

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the women attempted to pass the counterfeit bill at Save-a-lot on Falls Hwy., Dollar General on Master Street, Dollar Store and Big Lots at the Trademart shopping center.

Video surveillance captured the suspects exiting a white Toyota Highlander SUV with a temporary license plate.

Additional surveillance of the suspects at several of the businesses was provided to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin Police seeking public’s help to identify suspects who tried to pass counterfeit $100

Posted On 17 Jun 2021
, By
0

Judge to determine if witness can identify defendant during trial

Posted On 04 Jun 2021
, By
0

Charges to be amended to murder after shooting victim dies at hospital

Posted On 03 Jun 2021
, By
0

Two people charged with attempted murder of Corbin man

Posted On 31 May 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal