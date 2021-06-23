Corbin Police search for woman who attempted to pass counterfeit bills











Corbin Police are continuing to search for two women, who reportedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at four local businesses last week.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the women attempted to pass the counterfeit bill at Save-a-lot on Falls Hwy., Dollar General on Master Street, Dollar Store and Big Lots at the Trademart shopping center.

Video surveillance captured the suspects exiting a white Toyota Highlander SUV with a temporary license plate.

Additional surveillance of the suspects at several of the businesses was provided to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.