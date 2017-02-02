By Dean Manning

Corbin Police say a Winchester man who allegedly ran into three downtown businesses wearing only a pair of boxer underwear Monday afternoon admitted to ingesting a combination of methamphetamine and bath salts.

Thirty-seven-year-old James Brogan was arrested on multiple charges after officers responding to multiple complaints located him at Whitaker Bank on Main Street.

Corbin Police Captain Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said police were initially called to The Dixie restaurant.

“They reported there was a homeless person in the bathroom taking a bath,” Wilson said.

However, before police arrived a second call came in from Belltone Hearing Aid Center.

Wilson said the caller told dispatchers that the individual, later identified as Brogan, had come into the store and asked to use the phone.

“They were going to let him, but then he started to strip off his clothes down to his boxers,” Wilson said adding that Brogan reportedly then went to the Depot on Main still wearing just his underwear before cross Main Street and entering the bank.

It was there that Wilson along with Major Rob Jones and Officer Mike Bisschop caught up with Brogan.

“He kept saying he was burning up inside,” Wilson said.

When Brogan would not cooperate with officers’ commands, Wilson said they used a Tazer and pepper spray.

“Nothing had an effect,” Wilson said. “He was out of his mind.”

Officers finally secured Brogan in handcuffs.

Brogan was taken to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment.

Brogan was charged with public intoxication – controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and menacing and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Brogan is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond.