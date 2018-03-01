Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Police posted outside Corbin schools during drop off

Posted On 01 Mar 2018
People driving up to one of Corbin’s seven school buildings to pick up or drop off students Monday may have noticed a Corbin Police officer standing near the entrance.

Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick said during Monday’s meeting of the Corbin City Commission that beginning Monday morning, officers would be out at the schools at various times throughout the days with an emphasis on drop off and pickup.

“We are going to have more officer presence at the schools through the day,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick added that the officers performing these duties are taking it on as part of their regular work schedules.

“We had been discussing it,” Hedrick said of posting the officers outside of the schools.

“Our ultimate goal is the safety of the school children,” he said.

 

