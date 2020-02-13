Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin police officer 'doing well' following stroke

Posted On 13 Feb 2020
A Corbin Police Officer is recovering after suffering a stroke Sunday.

Corporal Ken Proffitt was taken to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment.

“He is doing really well. He has been able to walk and talk,” Chief Rusty Hedrick said of the 35-year-old husband and father of two.

Proffitt is an eight-year veteran of the department. He was promoted from patrolman to corporal in January.

“We are definitely hoping for a full recovery, no matter how long it takes,” Hedrick said. “We are here for him.”

