Corbin Police investigating vandalism at 312 boat ramp picnic area













Corbin Police are asking for the public’s help to find the individual(s) responsible for the vandalism at the picnic area at the Ky. 312 boat ramp.

Police say the incident occurred between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. Monday.

Rail fences were torn apart, and according to police, a picnic table was set on fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

Callers may remain anonymous.