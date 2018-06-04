Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin Police investigating vandalism at 312 boat ramp picnic area

Posted On 04 Jun 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Corbin Police are asking for the public’s help to find the individual(s) responsible for the vandalism at the picnic area at the Ky. 312 boat ramp.

Police say the incident occurred between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. Monday.

Rail fences were torn apart, and according to police, a picnic table was set on fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Related Posts

0

One airlifted following motorcycle wreck on I-75

Posted On 28 May 2018
, By
0

Whitley deputies investigating vandalism at Gatliff cemetery

Posted On 28 May 2018
, By
0

Corbin Police seeking identity of suspected car burglar

Posted On 19 Apr 2018
, By
0

Corbin Police searching for man who robbed Whitaker Bank Friday

Posted On 06 Apr 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal