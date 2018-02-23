Corbin Police investigating ‘suspicious individual’ seen outside preschool playground













Corbin Police are investigating after receiving a complaint of a suspicious man outside the playground at Corbin Preschool.

Superintendent Dave Cox said one of the school system’s school resource officers, was called to the school on Master Street at about 11 a.m. after teachers noticed the man.

“The adult male had driven by the playground area multiple times before parking his car and walking down the sidewalk near the playground.

The playground is a fenced area on the side of the building that faces Vaughn Ave.

“He didn’t make contact with anyone,” Cox said of the individual.

Cox said the individual did not attempt to enter the playground area of the building or the building itself.

There is a gate to the playground area, but Cox said it has a large padlock keeping it shut.

“There is no access to that area other than going through the building,” Cox said.

Cox said the teachers quickly ushered the children back inside the building.

Police were on scene within approximately two minutes, by which time the individual was gone.

Cox said video surveillance was provided to police.