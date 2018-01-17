Corbin police investigating second ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire in two weeks













Corbin Police and firefighters are investigating a second suspicious vehicle fire in the area around Engineer Street.

Firefighters were called to Creekside Apartments about 3:30 a.m. Monday where a Pontiac sedan was destroyed by fire.

A pickup truck was destroyed by fire outside of Baptist Housing on Engineer Street on January 3.

“It looked like someone had poured gasoline inside the cab of the truck and ignited it,” said Corbin Police Captain Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer adding that video surveillance shows an individual on the scene, but it is too far away to reveal any identifying features.

While investigators have found no concrete evidence connecting the fires, Wilson said their proximity and timing has investigators looking in that direction.

“We don’t know if it is somebody that is a firebug, or what,” Wilson said.

Two other similar fires have occurred in London in recent weeks.

London Police are investigating two fires that occurred at approximately midnight on January 8.

One involved a pickup truck and the other an SUV.

As with the Corbin fires, the vehicles were unlocked.

Wilson advised residents to ensure their vehicles were locked and to set their car alarms if they have one.

“The fire at Baptist Housing burned for about 25 minutes before anyone noticed it,” Wilson noted.

Anyone with information about either of the fires in Corbin may contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

Callers may remain anonymous.