By Dean Manning

Corbin Police were called to Wyatt’s Auto Cleaning on North Main Street Tuesday morning after someone apparently broke into a vending machine and a car parked on the lot.

Owner Cathy Wyatt said when she arrived the Coke machine had been overturned and was lying in the parking lot.

The perpetrator(s) then broke into the machine and into an SUV.

“They got the change out of it,” Wyatt said when asked what was taken from the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

Callers may remain anonymous.