Update: Corbin police investigating fatal shootings after two found dead













Corbin police found two people dead Saturday afternoon on Ellison Street, which is located off North Depot Street.

Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick confirmed that two people are dead as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the scene about 4:30 p.m.

Check back to thenewsjournal.net for more details as they become available.

Update: The two victims in the shooting have been identified as female.