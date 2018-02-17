Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Update: Corbin police investigating fatal shootings after two found dead

Posted On 17 Feb 2018
Corbin police found two people dead Saturday afternoon on Ellison Street, which is located off North Depot Street.

Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick confirmed that two people are dead as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the scene about 4:30 p.m.

Check back to thenewsjournal.net for more details as they become available.

Update: The two victims in the shooting have been identified as female.

