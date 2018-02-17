Previous Story
Update: Corbin police investigating fatal shootings after two found dead
Posted On 17 Feb 2018
Comment: 0
Corbin police found two people dead Saturday afternoon on Ellison Street, which is located off North Depot Street.
Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick confirmed that two people are dead as a result of gunshot wounds.
Police were called to the scene about 4:30 p.m.
Check back to thenewsjournal.net for more details as they become available.
Update: The two victims in the shooting have been identified as female.