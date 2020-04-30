Corbin Police investigating early morning burglary at WD Bryant











Corbin Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals involved in the burglary at WD Bryant early Thursday morning.

Video surveillance captured the male subject in a blue hooded sweatshirt taking a backpack blower and string trimmer.

He fled the scene in an SUV driven by a woman.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 528-1122. Callers may remain anonymous.