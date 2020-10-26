Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Police investigating broken storefront windows at Trademart

Posted On 26 Oct 2020
Corbin Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the individual(s) who broke multiple storefront windows at the Trademart Shopping Center overnight Sunday.

Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the vandal(s) struck the windows at Brooks-a-Million, Shoe Show, and two empty storefronts next to Belk.

“It looked like something long and thin, like maybe a hatchet,” Wilson said, adding that nothing was found inside the stores that may have been thrown through the windows.

Nearby businesses are in the process of combing through their surveillance tape to see if any of them captured footage of the culprit(s).

No estimate on the cost of the damage has yet been determined.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122. Callers may remain anonymous.

