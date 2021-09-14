Corbin Police hosting annual ‘5-0 5K’











Runners will gather at the starting line on Depot Street at 8 a.m. on Sept. 18 for the Fourth Annual Corbin Police Department 5-0 5K race.

The race is a fundraiser hosted annually to support the police department’s Shop with a Cop holiday event.

“When I took office, I approached the other officers, the guys here at the police department, on what we could do to help out our community,” said Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick. “One of the suggestions was doing fundraisers for the underprivileged children.”

Because of personal experiences with 5k races and seeing how they were used to benefit other causes, the Corbin Police Department developed the 5-0 5k in Corbin.

Through funds raised by the races, the police department has been able to take approximately 350 children shopping during its Shop with a Cop events.

The race did not take place last year because of COVID, but with funds left over from 2019, the police department worked with local social services to identify children in the community whose families could benefit from Christmas gifts.

Lists of ages, sizes and interests were used by Walmart employees to compile the gifts for the children. Police officers collected the gifts from Walmart before returning to the police department to wrap the presents. Hedrick said that Walmart has been a large supporter of the event.

In total, officers were able to deliver gifts to approximately 35 children in 2020.

While the races usually average around 100 runners, Hedrick said he has seen a decline in interest for the event this year.

Registration for the event will take place at 7 a.m. on Sept. 18 with the race beginning at 8 a.m.

From Depot Street, runners will travel underneath the underpass towards the Post Office before winding through the eastern part of Corbin and returning to Depot Street.

“We are very fortunate to be able to host this event,” said Hedrick. “It has actually grown a little bit each year, and we have had great support from our volunteers, sponsors and participants. We are very thankful.”

Registration for the race is available online at: www.active.com/corbin-ky/running/distance-running/copy-of-corbin-police-department-5-0-5k-2021.