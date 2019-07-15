Corbin Police, firefighters respond after truck driver attempts to hang himself











A Florida truck driver is being treated at Baptist Health Corbin after police say he attempted to hang himself inside the cab of his tractor-trailer truck Monday afternoon.

Corbin Police and firefighters were called to the scene behind the Speedway gas station on Cumberland Falls Hwy. at approximately 1:40 p.m. in response to a 911 call that the man had hung himself, using a belt.

“He was having family problems,” said Corbin Police Capt. Rob Jones, who was one of the officers that responded.

The driver’s adult son had been traveling in the truck with him. The son had reportedly gone into the store and found his father hanging when he returned.

Firefighters said the man was alive and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

His name was not released. Police said he was a resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida.