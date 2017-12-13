Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin Police find suspected drug dealer in local hotel room

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Laurel County man was arrested at a Corbin hotel Monday night after police were called to investigate suspected drug activity.

You need to login to view the rest of the content.
Did you know you can simply buy a $1 day pass if you want to see that story! No long time committment, just $1.
Please . Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Charge dismissed against man accused of raping elderly woman

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
, By
0

Corbin Police investigating stolen downtown Christmas decorations

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
, By
0

Corbin woman charged with stalking husband at police station

Posted On 06 Dec 2017
, By
0

Spike strips used to stop high-speed pursuit on Ky. 26

Posted On 23 Oct 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal