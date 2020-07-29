Corbin Police find meth, pills, scales during Thursday traffic stop











Corbin Police arrested a London man after they located scales, syringes, methamphetamine and prescription pills inside a vehicle following a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Zachary A. Jarvis, 30, is facing charges of trafficking controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine – second or greater offense, second—degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, prescription not in proper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license, and failure to or improper signal.

Corporal Steve Meadors stated in the arrest citation that he stopped the 2019 Dodge minivan just after 11 a.m. after seeing the driver fail to signal for a turn at the intersection of Caldwell St. and Carter St.

Meadors asked for consent to search the vehicle, but stated the driver, later identified as Jarvis was not give it.

“When (Jarvis) was asked about the backpack in the rear floor board in plant view (Jarvis) reported that it did not belong to him,” adding that the passenger, identified as Alexis Marcum also denied ownership.”

Marcum handed the bag to Meardors, who searched it and discovered three prescription bottles with Jarvis’ name on them.

Meadors noted that while there were prescription pills, including Xanax, in several of the bottles, on contained empty baggies.

Meadors also located the digital scales, straws with white powder residue, a glass pipe, and several syringes marked as used and good.

Jarvis was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Officer William Stewart assisted at the scene.