By Dean Manning

A simple traffic stop on South Main Street in Corbin Tuesday was complicated by the active one-step methamphetamine lab Corbin Police found in the back of the car.

Corbin Police Captain Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said officers arrested 22-year-old Zachary Tepesano and 26-year-old John Hall, both of Corbin.

Wilson said the incident began when Officer Steve Meadors attempted to stop the Jeep Cherokee driven by Tepesano after noticing it had only one working headlight.

The vehicle continued south on Main, pulling into Bubba’s Bubble Bath car wash.

As the car pulled through the wash stalls, Wilson said Tepesano and Hall both fled the scene.

Meadors quickly apprehended Tepesano. When asked why he had attempted to flee, Wilson said Tepesano replied that he had no driver’s license or permit and no car insurance.

Corbin Police Lt. Glenn Taylor chased Hall, finding him about three blocks away near 18th and Culver streets.

“Taylor chased Hall around a couple of houses before finally catching up with him,” Wilson said.

When officers searched the vehicle, Wilson said they found the meth lab in the back seat.

Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations officials were called in to dispose of the lab.

Tepesano was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, resisting arrest, one headlight, instructional permit violations and failure to produce insurance card.

Hall was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tepesano and Hall are both being held without bond in the Whitley County Detention Center.