Corbin Police Department congratulate Dept. of Criminal Justice training grad











Corbin Police Department Patrolman Brentley Patrick was one of 24 recruits to complete 800 hours of training and graduate as part of the Department of Criminal Justice’s Training Class 519.

“By choosing a profession of service, you are helping to ensure that Kentucky is a better, brighter place for the future,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Thank you for being a member of Team Kentucky by protecting our communities and taking action to serve our great commonwealth. Congratulations on your graduation, and we pray daily for your continued safety.”

The graduates of Class 519 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“While basic training may have come to an end, your career as an officer is just beginning,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Remember your training, and remember we are here for you anytime throughout your career.”

The Corbin Police Department recognized Patrick’s graduation on Facebook with a post congratulating him and the other members of Class 519.

According the post, Patrick was recognized for his dedication and commitment to the position of Class Guidon Bearer. As the Guidon Bearer, Patrick served as the visible representation of his class and the values of honor, responsibility and commitment.