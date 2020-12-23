Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Police Department asking for public’s help in finding suspect

Posted On 23 Dec 2020
The Corbin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in connection with a robbery at the Quality Tobacco store on S. Main Street in Corbin on Dec. 23.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., the subject held a store clerk at gunpoint and demanded money, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Corbin Police Department at (606) 528-1122.

