Previous Story
Corbin Police Department asking for public’s help in finding suspect
Posted On 23 Dec 2020
Comment: 0
The Corbin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in connection with a robbery at the Quality Tobacco store on S. Main Street in Corbin on Dec. 23.
At approximately 7:45 a.m., the subject held a store clerk at gunpoint and demanded money, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Corbin Police Department at (606) 528-1122.