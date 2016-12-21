By Dean Manning

The Corbin Police Department’s two highest-ranking officers are calling it a career at the end of the year.

Chief David Campbell and Assistant Chief Bruce Rains announced their respective plans to retire.

Campbell said after 37 years in law enforcement, including the last seven as Corbin’s police chief, Campbell submitted his letter of resignation and the Corbin City Commission accepted it Monday night.

“It has been a hard decision,” Campbell said.

“I have enjoyed the department and the guys,” Campbell said. “These are my kids.”

Campbell said he has received several calls with offers to continue his career, but said he doubts he will go back to work.

“I lasted nine years when I retired the first time,” Campbell said referring to his retirement from the Kentucky State Police after 30 years.

“When I get back to Florida, I probably won’t think about working. But right now I’m just going to take a break,” Campbell said.

Campbell said anyone considering going into law enforcement should do so for the right reasons.

“It is rough,” Campbell said. “Right now, police are the bad guys. But that will change.”

“It is a good job,” Campbell added. “You are not going to get rich as a police officer, but it is a satisfying job.”

Campbell said when he looks back on his time with Corbin Police; the thing he is most proud of is the officers.

“These are some of the best police officers I have worked with and that includes my 30 years with the state,” Campbell said. “These guys do a real good job.”

“I’m going to miss them,” Campbell said.

Rains, who spent all but 10 months of his 30-year career with Corbin Police, had tendered his resignation at the special called meeting on December 2.

Rains said the thing he will miss the most about the job is being with his fellow officers.

As to what he will do, Rains said he is still trying to work that out, but said he will use the time to do more hunting and fishing.

The city commission unanimously approved City Manager Marlon Sams’ recommendation to name Corbin Police Detective Rusty Hedrick to serve as the interim police chief.

“I feel honored,” Hedrick said following the meeting Monday. “It is an honor to represent this police department.”

Hedrick said almost anyone who goes into law enforcement does so with the goal of advancing up the ranks into the administration and possibly serving as chief of police.

Despite the new title, Hedrick said he doesn’t see much changing, explaining that he will continue to do detective work.

“We will just run it like we always have been,” Hedrick said.

The commissioners approved a corresponding increase in pay for Hedrick, increasing his salary to $50,000, annually.

Hedrick said if the incoming commission agrees, he would like to be the full-time chief.

The new commission includes three new members, David Grigsby Hart, Trent Knuckles and Andrew Pennington, along with incumbent Ed Tye and Mayor Willard McBurney.

The city’s policy for filling vacant administrative positions is to advertise the vacancy and have the city’s personnel board review the applications and elect which, if any, of them to interview. The personnel board then makes recommendations to the commission.

The city commission makes the final decision.

No interim assistant chief will be named. Corbin Police Colonel David Maiden, the next highest-ranking officer, will fulfill necessary duties of the assistant chief such as being the second signatory on the department checks.

In other business, the commission:

Accepted the resignation of Trent Knuckles from the Code Enforcement Board. Knuckles is resigning as he was elected to the Corbin City Commission in November.

Appoint Chase Trivette to fulfill the remainder of Knuckles’ term on the code enforcement board. The term will expire on January 31.

Received a monthly report from Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel.

Kriebel said bidding has closed on the restoration work on L&N 2132 steam engine, coal tender and caboose on display on Depot Street.

Kriebel said six bids have been submitted and they will be opened at the next meeting of the tourism commission in January.

“We are very excited about what is to come,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel said the city has seen an increase in revenue from the restaurant and hotel taxes in the first five months of the 2016-17 fiscal year compared to 2015-16.

Kriebel said restaurant taxes increased by $75,000 and transient taxes increased by $4,500.

The five months include July 1 through November 30.

Heard from Commissioners Freddy “Bruce” Hodge, Suzie Razmus and Joe Shelton who were each attending their final meeting as commissioners.

“I would like to thank all the people of Corbin who elected me four years ago,” Hodge said.

“I just think it has been a great thing for me to have been on the city commission,” Hodge said.

Hodge offered his thanks to Mayor McBurney, his fellow commissioners, Sams and all of the city employees for their hard work.

Hodge said despite what has been reported by the media, the city has always had a balanced budget in the four years that he has served, giving credit to Sams for making that happen.

“I hope that people will respect the office of city commissioner because we do the best that we can,” Hodge said.

Shelton, who is leaving after 12 years, said the city works because of the people.

“It has been a long run. I’m going to miss the people more than the job,” Shelton said. “It’s just been a very nice thing to be a part of and I appreciate all of you very much.”

Razmus said it has been an honor and privilege to serve on the commission.

“I’m proud of all of you for all of your hard work,” Razmus said to the city employees. “I appreciate you.”