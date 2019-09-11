Corbin Police arrest Tennessee man caught urinating on Main Street











Corbin Police arrested a Tennessee man after he allegedly exposed himself while urinating on Main Street early Sunday morning.

Roy Moran, 50, of Union City, Tennessee is facing charges of first-degree indecent exposure, alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Officer Robbie Hodge arrested Moran at approximately 12:50 a.m.

According to the arrest citation, Hodge observed Moran in the doorway of Central Baptist Youth Center at the intersection of West Fourth and Main Street, with his genitals in full view from Main Street.

“Above offender (Moran) had a strong smell of alcoholic beverage on his person, slurred speech, watery bloodshot eyes and failed all field sobriety tests,” Hodge stated.

Moran was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He was released at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.