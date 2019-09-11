Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin Police arrest Tennessee man caught urinating on Main Street

Posted On 11 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Corbin Police arrested a Tennessee man after he allegedly exposed himself while urinating on Main Street early Sunday morning.

Roy Moran, 50, of Union City, Tennessee is facing charges of first-degree indecent exposure, alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Officer Robbie Hodge arrested Moran at approximately 12:50 a.m.

According to the arrest citation, Hodge observed Moran in the doorway of Central Baptist Youth Center at the intersection of West Fourth and Main Street, with his genitals in full view from Main Street.

“Above offender (Moran) had a strong smell of alcoholic beverage on his person, slurred speech, watery bloodshot eyes and failed all field sobriety tests,” Hodge stated.

Moran was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He was released at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel deputies, Corbin Police searching for man who robbed north Corbin hotel

Posted On 09 Sep 2019
, By
0

Residence’s surveillance camera leads to arrest of man in connection with vehicle burglaries in Corbin

Posted On 05 Sep 2019
, By
0

Corbin man indicted in connection with April high-speed chase

Posted On 29 Aug 2019
, By
0

Knox Grand Jury indicts Corbin man in connection with April police chase

Posted On 23 Aug 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal