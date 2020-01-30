Corbin Police arrest man who fired rifle shots outside hospital











Corbin Police say a man was arrested after admitting he had fired multiple rounds from a .22-caliber rifle outside of Baptist Health Corbin Wednesday morning, and attempted to steal the truck where police found him

Corbin Police arrested Tony A. Duvall, 37, of Harrodsburg, after they reported finding him sitting in a truck with the loaded rifle that he admitted to taking from the cargo box of the truck.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 11:20 a.m. in response to a report of a man, later identified as Duvall, sitting inside a white truck in the employee parking area, armed with a rifle.

“Caller reported that the above violator (Duvall) had fire rounds from a rifle in the parking lot,” Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson wrote in the arrest citation, adding that Duvall admitted to firing three rounds from the rifle and had several additional rounds in his pocket.

Wilson added that the truck ignition had been damaged with a screw driver.

When questioned about the damage, Wilson said Duvall admitted he had popped the truck’s door lock and attempted to steal it.

Duvall was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking – firearm, attempted theft by unlawful taking of an auto valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of contents from a vehicle valued at less than $500, second-degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication – controlled substance.

Duvall was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.