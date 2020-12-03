Corbin police arrest local woman for theft at store











The store manager for Family Dollar at Corbin Station called the Corbin Police Department to report a woman who was “opening boxes and placing items inside her purse,” on Nov. 28.

Heather Boggs, 36, of Corbin, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and first-degree possession of a controlled substance after Officer B. Patrick arrived at the store. The store manager had reported the suspect was a female wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans. Upon entering the store, Patrick reported that officers were able to find the suspect matching the description.

According to the arrest citation, Boggs gave the officers consent to search her purse.

Inside, officers located a “black drawstring bag with what appeared to be hypodermic needles commonly used to inject drugs. When asked what was inside, Boggs advised officers that she had a bag of dope and (Suboxone),” according to the citation.

Officers located a clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and multiple hypodermic needles. Also located inside Boggs’ purse were the items from the store that Boggs reportedly had taken out of containers. Those items included lotion, makeup that still had price stickers on it and sharpie pens, according to the citation.

Boggs was arrested at the store and transported to the Knox County Detention Center.