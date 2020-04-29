Previous Story
Corbin Police accommodate woman who demanded to be arrested
Posted On 29 Apr 2020
Comment: 0
For once, police gave in to a suspect’s demands, handcuffing and hauling a Corbin woman to the Whitley County Detention Center after she demanded that she be arrested early Saturday morning.
Corbin Police arrest Emily Suzanne French, 31, at her apartment on West Seventh Street at 1:55 a.m.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us