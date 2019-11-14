Corbin Planning and Zoning says no to rezoning a portion of Fifth Street











After hearing from the business owners making the request and multiple neighbors opposing it, the Corbin Planning and Zoning Commission voted not to recommend changing zoning on the property at 1031 Fifth Street Road residential to General Business District (C-1).

Two Guys Property LLC, which owns the car lot across the street at the corner of Fifth Street and Stamper Ave., made the request.

At the regular planning and zoning commission meeting last Wednesday, the commissioner heard from owners Ronnie Taylor and Gary Philpot, who explained they were seeking the zoning change in order to park additional vehicles they were preparing for sale.