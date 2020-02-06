Corbin PD finds, heroin, pills, gun during Sunday traffic stop











A Gray man was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop during which Corbin Police reported finding heroin, more than 90 Oxycodone pills, more than $6,000 in cash and a loaded handgun.

Justin M. Helton, 31, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance – heroin, controlled substance prescription not in proper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, and assorted traffic-related offenses.

Corbin Police Corporal Steve Meadors wrote in the arrest citation that he initially conducted the traffic stop on 2012 Dodge pickup truck on Oak Ridge Church Road, off of U.S. 25E, after observing the vehicle turn without signaling, and noticing it had expired tags.

“Upon stopping this officer spoke with Helton who advised that he did not have insurance or yet or have the vehicle transferred into his name,” Meadors stated.

Meadors added that upon questioning, Helton stated he did not have anything illegal and gave officers consent to search the vehicle and his person.

Officer Robbie Hodge conducted the vehicle search, locating the suspected heroin in the center console.

Upon searching Helton, officers recovered the cash, along with the pills, and a straw with a white powdery residue.

“During the search of the vehicle Officer Hodge found a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 SPL +P in the driver door,” Meadors stated.

Helton was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Helton has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in Knox District Court on Feb. 11 for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.