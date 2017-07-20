By Dean Manning

With the heat forecast to spike into the low to mid 90s Friday and Saturday, Corbin city officials are taking steps to help residents stay cool.

City Manager Marlon Sams said the McBurney Center on Barbourville Street would be open to the public from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day.

In addition, admission to the city pool would be $1 each day.

The pool is open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Officials at the National Weather Service in Jackson said the heat index, which takes other factors into consideration to determine how hot it feels outside, may reach 100 degrees Friday and 98 degrees Saturday.

With just a limited chance of rain over the next several days, weather service officials advised not to look there for relief and advised that the air would be relatively stagnant.

“The rain will be very hit-and-miss,” forecasters advised.