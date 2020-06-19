Corbin officials eliminate Downtown Manager position











In what city officials are calling a cost-cutting decision, the Corbin Downtown Manager’s position has been eliminated.

Aaron Sturgill, who has held the position since August 2018, announced via Facebook Friday that his position was being eliminated.

“It has been highly valued years of my life that I was honored and blessed to be part of,” Sturgill stated. “I believe in our community, and I had big visions for it.”

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said the move is purely one of economics as the city works through the downturn caused by the COVID–19 pandemic.

In addition, Razmus noted that the state-ordered limits on public gatherings has meant few events in downtown.

The city has yet to hold one of its community yard sales, which typically begin the first Saturday of April and are held monthly. Nor have any of the Moonbow Nights concert events at NIBROC Park been held.

While the Whitley County Farmers Market, held each Tuesday night at NIBROC Park, and the Cumberland Valley Cruise–In car shows have returned, neither is organized by Corbin Downtown.

City Manager Marlon Sams said the move will go into effect immediately.

The Corbin City Commission is preparing to pass its 2020-21 fiscal year budget, which will go into effect on July 1.

Sams said while it has yet to be finalized, it is projected to be in the vicinity of the $13 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

Eliminating the Corbin Downtown Manager will save the city approximately $169,000.

“This is permanent,” Sams said when asked if the position may return.