Corbin Odyssey of the Mind Team fundraising for world finals trip













A group of Corbin High School students is working to raise the funds to take on the world in Iowa next week.

Two of the school’s Odyssey of the Mind teams, featuring a total of 11 students, have been fundraising since winning their respective state competitions in April to pay for their trip to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at the University of Iowa in Ames, Iowa.

“We have to have the money by Monday,” said Corbin High School Assistant Principal Nicole Brock adding that have raised approximately $5,500 of the required $7,800 through events such as bake sales like the one held Saturday outside Kroger in Corbin Station.

“Any help would be appreciated,” Brock said.

Brock said in addition to lodging and rooms for the students and chaperones, the teams have been forced to rent a U-Haul to transport the props and other equipment.

Brock said the students would continue to fundraise, even beyond the competition.

The students have signed up to participate in Whitley County’s Litter Lieutenants litter abatement program.

The students participating include: Taylor Brock, Matthew Laun, Kathie Collins, Blake Smith, Garrett Stephens, Kara Hale, Chloe Krahenbuhl, Caleb Middleton, Baleigh Walden, Erin Burns and Kiera Risener.

One group is participating in, “Problem Three,” in which the students must write and perform an original theatrical performance based on a work from classic literature, artwork, music, culture or history.

The other group is participating in Problem 4, which requires the group to create a one-half ounce structure made of balsa woods and balancing stacks of weights on it until it breaks.

The group must perform an original skit while testing their structures to find the breaking point.

“It is creative problem solving,” Brock said adding that she has seen how being part of the team has allowed students to grow and excel and, in some cases, find their calling in the world.

Brock said 50 to 60 teams from all across the world will be converging on Ames to participate.

“We will be taking over the University of Iowa campus,” Brock said of the Odyssey of the Mind event.

Brock said that most of the members of the Corbin teams have been participating in Odyssey of the Minds since they were in fourth grade.

Corbin students, including some of the current team members, have been to the world competition several different times.

“These kids have worked so hard and they are really good,” Brock said.

Anyone wishing to help may contact Brock at Corbin High School, 528-3902.

More information about Odyssey of the Mind is available online at www.odysseyofthemind.com.