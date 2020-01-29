Corbin native, renowned song writer Eddie Setser passes away











A Corbin native who made his mark in the music industry by writing songs made popular by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, Reba McEntire and The Bellamy Brothers, died Monday.

Eddie Setser was 77 years old.

Setser’s most famous song is, “Seven Spanish Angels,” made popular when country great Willie Nelson and soul superstar Ray Charles released it in 1982.

“Seven Spanish Angels, took another angel home. A legend has passed,” is how Setser’s son, Drew Mahan announced his passing on Facebook.

Other songs penned by Setser include: I’ve Got a Rock ‘n’ Roll Heart, released by Eric Clapton in 1983, the 1984 Bellamy Brothers’ hit, “Forget About Me,” and “Let the Music Lift You Up,” which Reba McEntire released in 1987.

After retiring, he returned to Corbin to be with his family.

A graveside service for Setser will be held at 4 p.m. today at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily.

Messages to the family may be sent through Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home’s website.