Corbin native competes for over five years in Miss Kentucky











Five local ladies are ready to compete in the Miss Kentucky Pageant, which is set to kick off on Thursday evening with preliminary events beginning at 7 p.m.

Participants in this year’s Miss Kentucky Pageant include title holders from both 2019 and 2020 as some pageants, such as Miss NIBROC in Corbin, canceled their 2020 contests because of COVID-19.

One part of the pageant is popular vote. Community members can vote online at https://misskentucky.org/ for their favorite contestant to help them secure a place in the top 12. Votes cost $1.

Preliminary events kick off Thursday with more preliminary events on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Finals will begin on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The event can be viewed via livestream or in-person at the Convention Center in downtown Louisville.

Meet Miss My Old Kentucky Home

Brooke Way, of Corbin, has worn several crowns. Having been Miss Southeast Kentucky, Miss Richmond, Miss Derby City, Miss Heart of Central Kentucky, and now, serving as Miss My Old Kentucky Home, Way has competed in the Miss Kentucky pageant for over five years.

Way’s social impact initiative is Pink Pants Friday.

“In 2013, my mom was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer, and after watching her suffer through chemo, radiation, and surgeries, and now watching her suffer every day through the after affects,,” said Way. “Pink Pants Friday, which is every Friday, is my day to remind people to be proactive about doing their weekly self breast exams in the hopes of catching breast cancer in the early stages, avoiding the harsh treatments that damaged my mom for life.”

Her talent, which is classical violin, will allow her to finally perform her senior recital piece live.

“I had been saving Czárdás for my senior recital for the last two years and it was the piece I was most excited about performing. The last half of my senior year of college was all online, and my recital had to go virtual,” said Way. “I wanted it to be everything that I had worked for and dreamed of, so in three days, I rewrote the entire backing track for Czárdás for ukulele, piano, Native American drone flute, and an array of percussion instruments.”

“I am so ecstatic to finally bring it to life on stage,” Way said.