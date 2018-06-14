Corbin mother, grandmother arrested after small child found wandering along road













Two Corbin women were arrested after a two-and-a-half-year-old child was found wandering on the road near Piney hill Road Wednesday morning.

Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Chris Edwards along with Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Brett Reeves and Deputy Bryon Lawson arrested Angelica Mason, 24, and Bobbi Cross, 45, both of Corbin, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Mason is the child’s mother and Cross is the grandmother.

The arrests were the result of an investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff’s office after a passerby located the child wearing only a diaper and wandering along the road at 7:07 a.m. The child had last been seen within Mason and Cross’s home at 5:30 a.m.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the child had several large bruises on his legs, chest and torso as the result of being struck with a belt by the mother and grandmother. Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County took the child to St. Joseph Hospital London to check his well-being.

Mason is being charged with first-degree criminal abuse, and Cross is being charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

The child was placed into the care of social services.

Mason and Cross are being held in the Laurel County Detention Center and are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court.