Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus will be keynote speaker at March 9 chamber luncheon

Posted On 04 Mar 2021
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus will be the keynote speaker for the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon next week.

The luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, at 11:45 a.m. at The Corbin Center, which is located at 222 Corbin Center Drive.

Registration for the event is required as seating is limited. Boxed lunch meals will be ordered for registered guests.

You may register online at http://www.southernkychamber.com/events/details/march-2021-membership-luncheon-374 or by calling (606) 528-6390.

All CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be observed. Masks are mandatory.

The luncheon is being sponsored by the City of Corbin.

