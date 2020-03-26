Corbin mayor declares state of emergency in wake of COVID–19











Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus has declared a state of emergency in the city.

According to the document Razmus signed Wednesday, it authorizes her to sign executive orders authorizing city personnel to coordinate and cooperate with the Whitley and Knox County Health Departments, the Kentucky Department for Public Health, and federal agencies to respond to the COVID–19 threat.

Razmus expressed concern on her Facebook page Wednesday following the large number of people who gathered at the new Ollie’s Market in Corbin for its grand opening.

“The city has, and will continue to follow the policies set forth by our Governor through his executive orders. The guideline of gatherings of no more than 10 persons is, at this time, just a guideline,” Razmus wrote. “If we do not respond by self-policing, I fear this will become mandated.