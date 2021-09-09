Corbin mayor addresses the community regarding COVID











Corbin Mayor took to Facebook on Wednesday to engage with the community regarding the effects of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“I just wanted to take a moment to reach out to the community to talk about something that is very, very serious in our community right now,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “The COVID Delta variant has run rampant, and it is getting very, very serious at our hospital right now. They are completely overrun, overwhelmed, and overworked. They are trying to save as many people as they can, but things are dire especially for the unvaccinated.”

According to a press conference with officials from both Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London on Thursday, approximately 50 to 60 percent of total number of patients in the hospital are COVID positive patients.

Baptist Health Corbin’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Worthy said the hospital has had to contact facilities as far as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to find an available intensive care unit bed for patients.

Razmus and health officials are in agreement that the majority of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated individuals.

“I just wanted to let everyone know what is going on in our hospital right now – what is going on in our community right now,” said Razmus. “Please, if you are unvaccinated consider sheltering in place, wear a mask if you have to be out, socially distance yourself from people, and please consider getting vaccinated. Our rates are starting to go up but not fast enough, and the next two weeks are crucial.”

Razmus urged community members to consider receiving a vaccine if they have not done so already.

“I just don’t want to lose any more people in our community,” said Razmus. “I understand if you feel nervous about getting the vaccine. To be honest, I was nervous about it too, but this is a very, very serious illness for people that are unvaccinated.”